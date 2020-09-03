7-Eleven Partners With Instacart

The multi-phased launch is live in more than 750 stores, with plans to expand nationally to more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S.

Instacart and 7-Eleven announced a new collaboration that brings same-day delivery to customers, often in as fast as 30 minutes.

Together, Instacart and 7-Eleven now offer delivery of thousands of convenience, alcohol and grocery items from the store to customers’ doors in participating pilot markets. The multi-phased launch is live in more than 750 stores in Dallas, Miami, Baltimore, Washington D.C. and the surrounding areas, with plans to expand nationally to more than 7,000 7-Eleven stores across the U.S.

“We’re excited to introduce 7-Eleven as Instacart’s first national convenience store partner. 7-Eleven is a beloved, generational brand with a deep legacy. Most of us grew up with a 7-Eleven in our neighborhood and probably remember our first Slurpee drink. They’re the world’s largest convenience retailer, and are known for delivering consumers an around-the-clock accessible, convenient and affordable experience anytime, anywhere,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, President of Instacart. “We know that sometimes people need a full fridge and pantry restock, and other times they simply need a couple of items quickly. Whether it’s a late-night snack or batteries for the TV remote, by partnering with 7-Eleven we’re able to help even more consumers get exactly what they need, when they want it, from the retailer they love.”

Through the new collaboration customers will have access to a variety of 7-Eleven products for delivery, including pantry staples like milk, bread and eggs, alcohol, snacks, over-the-counter medicine, energy shots and drinks, and more. 7-Eleven delivery via Instacart is available as early as 8 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m., with expanded delivery windows launching in the months ahead.

“7-Eleven got its start 93 years ago because of its forward-thinking innovation that forever changed the way people shop,” said Chris Tanco, Chief Operating Officer at 7-Eleven. “Our success then, and today, is built on continued innovation that ensures we continue offering our customers exceptional products and services when and where they want them. Adding 7-Eleven to Instacart’s platform was a logical step – we are able to offer even more customers the 7-Eleven conveniences they know and love.”

Customers in Miami, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Dallas and the surrounding areas can begin shopping from 7-Eleven on Instacart by visiting www.instacart.com/711 or downloading the Instacart app on their mobile device. Customers then open the app, enter their zip code and select the 7-Eleven storefront and can begin adding convenience, alcohol and grocery items to their Instacart grocery cart. An Instacart personal shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer’s designated time frame — whether they choose to receive their order as quickly as possible or schedule their delivery days in advance.

Instacart has partnered with more than 400 national, regional and local retailers to deliver from more than 30,000 stores across more than 5,500 cities in North America. Instacart’s delivery service is available to more than 85% of U.S. households and 70% of Canadian households.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.