ExxonMobil Enables Alexa Voice Commands at the Pump

Once at an Exxon or Mobil station, drivers simply say, “Alexa, pay for gas,” and Alexa will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump.

ExxonMobil, Amazon and Fiserv announced “Alexa, Pay for Gas” is now available at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the U.S.

Customers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, Alexa-enabled devices like Echo Auto, or simply the Alexa app on Android or iOS, can now easily pay for fuel with just their voice.

Once at an Exxon or Mobil station, drivers simply say, “Alexa, pay for gas,” and Alexa will confirm the station location, pump number, and then activate the pump — it only takes a few moments. The customer can then select the fuel grade on the pump and begin fueling. Transactions are made securely through Amazon Pay and powered by Fiserv, enabling customers to use their default payment method associated with their Amazon account.

ExxonMobil has been rolling out strong technology advancements and partnerships since 2018 — from IBM IX, Alexa, Pay for Gas, and even recently a Waze extension in the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.

And these advancements build on the company’s legacy in innovation. ExxonMobil was the first to offer a pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s, launch radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s, and was the first fuel retailer to launch a mobile payment app in the 2000s.