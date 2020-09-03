Murphy USA to Participate in Walmart+

Members of Walmart+ will receive a savings of up to five cents per gallon on fuel transactions at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express branded locations

El Dorado, Ark.-based Murphy USA is announcing its network of nearly 1,500 stores across 25 states will participate in Walmart+, Walmart’s new membership offering.

Members of Walmart+ will receive a savings of up to five cents per gallon on fuel transactions at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express branded locations. Murphy USA’s participation in this program represents another milestone in what has been a long and valuable partnership with Walmart to create new ways to provide value to our shared customers. Starting Sept. 15, members will be able to access the discount instantly and conveniently at the fuel dispenser.

“Today our customers come to Murphy USA for low prices, consistent value and friendly service. Walmart+ is an opportunity to help meet the needs of an even larger population of value seeking Walmart customers through our enhanced low-price fuel offer,” said President and CEO Andrew Clyde.

Murphy USA is a leading retailer of gasoline and convenience merchandise with nearly 1,500 sites located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company and its team of nearly 10,000 employees serve an estimated 1.7 million customers each day through its network of retail gasoline stations in 25 states. The majority of Murphy USA’s sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. Murphy USA ranks 262 among Fortune 500 companies.