Love’s Celebrates Professional Drivers

Throughout September, My Love Rewards members can take advantage of deals on fresh food, snacks, drinks and more.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week throughout the entire month of September.

During the month, My Love Rewards members can take advantage of deals on fresh food, snacks and drinks, and from Sept. 14-18, drivers can get up to 5,000 My Love Rewards points (equal to $50) with the purchase of certain products.

Also, for the first time, Love’s is celebrating with a 4-million-point giveaway. Each week, a different driver will win 1 million My Love Rewards points (equal to $10,000). Click here to watch a special video about professional drivers.

“We enjoy celebrating professional truck drivers all year long and with special promotions each September, but with the pandemic we are especially ready to say, ‘Thank you,'” said Jon Archard, Love’s vice president of fleet sales. “As essential workers, professional truck drivers have continued to work hard to deliver important products and goods throughout the country, and the country is really in their debt.”

For a full list of promotions, click here. Offers include:

Fresh food, snack and drink deals.

From Sept. 14 through 18, drivers can get points back for purchases, ranging from 100 to 5,000 MLR points (equal to $1-$50) on items like Love’s branded oil products and GPS systems.

Free Love’s hat with the purchase of three pairs of gloves for $9.99.

Free drink and shower credits with qualifying fuel purchases (year-round). As always, only My Love Rewards provides drivers with free drinks and showers all 12 months of the year. Click here for more information on the My Love Rewards program.

Drivers enter the weekly $10,000-point giveaway each time they swipe their My Love Rewards card for fuel, truck care or in-store purchases at Love’s and Speedco locations. Drivers can also visit any Love’s location with a touch screen and follow the steps on the 4 Million My Love Rewards points giveaway section to enter. All card swipes and touchscreen entries from the week will count as individual entries to win 1 million My Love Rewards points. Winners will be announced every Friday throughout the month.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is the nation’s industry-leading travel stop network with 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.