Wawa Hosts Hoagie Sweepstakes in Response to National Coin Shortage

Wawa announced a chainwide sweepstakes where customers can enter to win “Shortis for a Year” by simply exchanging a minimum of $5 of rolled coins for dollar bills at any Wawa store through Oct.1.

Since the start of National Coin Shortage, Wawa has asked its local friends and neighbors for help by offering a Customer Coin Exchange Program. Participants who exchanged $5 or more of coins received a coupon for a free coffee, fountain beverage and/or ICEE. Customers who exchanged $50 or more of coin received a coupon for a free Shorti Hoagie.

“Wawa is grateful to its customers who have participated in the coin exchange efforts to date. From our round up for charity programs to earning free products as a reward for exchanging their coin for bills, all of these efforts immensely helped reduce the challenges we have experienced as a result of the national coin shortage,” said Dave Simonetti, Senior Director of Store Operations. “With our continued desire to increase coin exchange participation, we hope our new “Shortis® for a Year,” contest will be a fun and effective way to continue countering the national coin shortage while sharing a special opportunity to win a year’s worth of one of our most beloved products.”

