PriceAdvantage’s new application programming interface (API) provides customers with an alternative route for exporting critical pricing data — such as all of their commodity and competitor prices, replacement and actual costs and volumes — for use in third-party analytical tools, such as Tableau and Power BI. It also seamlessly integrates with Excel Power Query. Additionally, the PriceAdvantage API allows customers to easily import data from third-party tools into PriceAdvantage. The API is a scalable solution — used for simple exports into Excel, or connected to advanced Business Intelligence (BI) software solutions. This scalability also equates to ease-of-use, meaning that PriceAdvantage customers do not need to rely upon IT resources to utilize the API.

PriceAdvantage

www.priceadvantage.com