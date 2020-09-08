Cauliflower-Based Entrees

Cali’Flour Foods, the leader in cauliflower-based comfort foods, is launching a new line of entrees, all of which are naturally gluten- and grain-free. Even better, Cali’Flour uses the entire cauliflower in its products to pack in the most nutrition per bite, while competitors are filling their cauliflower products with other fillers. The new line of product offerings include: Chicken Enchilada Bake (12 grams of net carbs, 290 calories, 21 grams of protein); Vegetable Enchilada Bake (10 grams of net carbs, 250 calories, 15 grams of protein); Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce (11 grams of net carbs, 360 calories, 27 grams of protein); Vegetable Lasagna (12 grams of net carbs, 330 calories, 24 grams of protein).

Cali’Flour Foods

www.califlourfoods.com