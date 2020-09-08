MAPCO Opens New Tennessee Store

The Old Hickory, Tenn., location offers eight gas pumps, healthy hot and cold grab-and-go items, a pizza program, a beer cave stocked with craft and import beer, bean-to-cup coffee and more.

MAPCO, with more than 340 stores throughout the Southeastern region of the U.S., has opened a new location at 1500 Robinson Road in Old Hickory, Tenn.

Federic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO, and fellow company executives were joined by Councilman, Larry Hagar, along with members of the Old Hickory Chamber of Commerce for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the location’s grand opening.

The new store is part of MAPCO’s mission to create a Better Break, where guests can refresh and recharge at their pace with quality products and services at a value that is relevant to them.

The new location boasts a bright, modernized design with eight gas pumps, natural light throughout the store and in the restrooms, ATM, roller grill serving a selection of hot food, healthy hot and cold grab-and-go items, a pizza program, a large variety of drinks including fountain drink machine equipped with 40 flavors, ICEE machine, a beer cave stocked with craft and import beer, a new bean-to-cup coffee offer and cappuccino machine, along with a host of merchandise for guests to stock up while they refuel.

“We are thrilled to open our newest Old Hickory location with a completely enhanced guest experience, where our guest can enjoy free Wi-Fi, while offering affordable and high-quality food, merchandise and fuel,” said Claudio Daguerressar, VP of Marketing, MAPCO. “As an essential business, MAPCO is proud to provide the Old Hickory community with Convenience You Can TRUST, while following the health and safety procedures put in place to protect our guests and team members.”

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations. Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members.

Additionally, MAPCO has placed free gloves at the fuel pumps for guests as another step to help to stop the spread. Physical in-store indicators have been placed on floors and mask signage is visible on the lot and the entry doors to support social distancing and face coverings. With these and other precautions in place, guests are welcome to visit the new store for their fueling and grab and go needs.

At all MAPCO stores, guests can take advantage of MAPCO’s value-driven MY Reward$ loyalty program. New members enjoy 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas and everyday rewards like three cents off per gallon with any method of payment or five cents off per gallon paying with a MAPCO Better Debit card through MAPCO’s new app. Join here today to start enjoying the MAPCO MY Reward$ program.

Guests can download MAPCO’s new app in the App Store and Google Play Store and have the ability to pay directly through the app, find their closest MAPCO, get fuel prices for each store, save with the latest promotion and easily redeem points.

The MAPCO team of more than 3,200 dedicated employees with a strong commitment to customer service delivers Convenience You Can TRUST at more than 340 company-owned convenience and fuel retailing stores. Operating in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi, MAPCO stores offer a wide array of high-quality products and services. MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.