Podcast: Speed Mart’s Entrepreneurial Spirit

Viral “Joe” Patel immigrated to the United States at the age of 10 along with his immediate family. By his teenage years, he was working in his grandfather’s convenience store. Now, he and his brother — along with other family members — operate a small chain begun with the purchase and renovation of one store, growing with the new build of another and acquisitions of a handful more. This family-owned business never misses a chance to maximize its resources — doing many of its own renovations, embracing energy efficiency and pursuing new revenue via multi-function financial kiosks. Join C-Store Decisions Senior Editor Thomas Mulloy in a chat with Patel about Speed Mart’s journey.