EG Group C-Stores Launch Fundraising Campaign With United Way

In-store donations at Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill will help drive funding for youth development and educational resources.

EG Group and its 1,682 convenience stores across the U.S. — Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill — are hosting an in-store fundraising campaign with United Way.

EG donations will help drive funding for youth development and educational resources across the communities in which EG Group convenience stores operate.

“We’re proud to help support the United Way in its efforts to improve the lives of children through education,” said George Fournier, President of EG America. “Supporting the communities in which we serve has always been something we believe in, and this partnership is a key part of our commitment. We encourage everyone to stop by their local store to participate.”

To participate in the cause, customers can visit their local EG convenience store from Sept. 9 through Oct. 9 and donate a dollar amount of their choosing to a local United Way chapter at checkout.

“We could not do our work of advancing the common good in our communities without generous and committed partners like the EG Group,” said Peter Najera, President and CEO of the United Way of the Plains. “We are grateful for their support, and are proud to partner with them in striving to develop our youth through education so that they may thrive as adults and make our communities great places to live and work.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger c-stores in April of 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions. EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.