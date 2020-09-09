Grab-and-Go, Single-Serve Pickles

Sassy Bites are the latest addition to the OH SNAP! line of grab-and-go pickles and pickled veggies. These convenient, single-serve pickle bites are sweet with just enough heat as well as gluten-free, fat-free, vegan, keto-friendly and made with non-GMO cucumbers. Sassy Bites are packed with no added brine — delivering great taste, superior crunch and less mess. OH SNAP! gives customers what they are looking for — healthy, portable, delicious snacking options. See all eight OH SNAP! items at ohsnappickles.com. For more information, contact Ben Wehner at (920) 915-6222 or [email protected].

GLK Foods LLC

www.ohsnappickles.com