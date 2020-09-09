Pet Releaf Helping Ease Adoptions for Nation’s Rescue Dogs

Pet CBD product maker Pet Releaf has rolled out an initiative to give back to rescues and pets in need across the nation. Over the past few months, there has been a significant increase in the fostering of shelter and rescued animals along with a surge of adoptions nationwide – truly a silver lining to the dark cloud that is COVID-19.

With so much excitement, many pets can truly benefit from receiving a CBD supplement to keep calm and comfortable while transitioning to their new foster or forever homes.

Rescue Releaf is Pet Releaf’s initiative to give back to those still out on the frontlines saving pets. Through nominations from its customers and retail partners, rescues are receiving a bag of Keith Haring Edibites for every dog in their care. Since the launch of Rescue Releaf in April, Pet Releaf has improved the lives of over 5,000 at-risk dogs across the country.

If you would like to join Pet Releaf on its mission to change what healthy means for rescue and shelter pets, submit your nomination for any nonprofit animal advocate group with pets in their care to [email protected].

Pet Releaf products incorporate hemp that is certified USDA organic and grown at its joint-venture hemp farms strategically located across Colorado. By utilizing the entire hemp plant, extracting its full-spectrum hemp oil using a super critical CO2 method, and making products using all-natural and organic ingredients, Pet Releaf has created “beyond human grade” products with proven positive results for animals.

Pet Releaf products are sold in over 6,000 independent retail stores across the U.S. and can also be found in Asia and Europe.