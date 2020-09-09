LSI Industries’ new AirLink Blue wireless outdoor lighting control system uses Bluetooth mesh technology to manage designated zones of outdoor illumination on commercial property — helping customers enhance safety, reduce energy costs and comply with applicable regulations. The AirLink Blue system consists of three components: a Bluetooth radio/sensor controller, a timekeeper with an astronomical clock and a configuration app for smartphones. Fixture modules (containing sensors and antennas) come factory-installed in each luminaire, and LSI pre-commissions the system with owner schedules prior to shipping. Following installation, configurations can be modified using AirLink Blue’s user-friendly, intuitive app.

LSI Industries

www.lsi-industries.com