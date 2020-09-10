Regatta Craft Mixers Wins Nine Awards at 2020 SIP Awards

The SIP Awards is the only international spirits competition that levels the playing field for established brands and newcomers alike by enlisting consumers as judges.

Regatta Craft Mixers, a full range of premium mixers, has received nine awards at this year’s prestigious SIP Awards, the industry’s only international competition judged exclusively by consumers.

Regatta Classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer was awarded a Double Gold medal, while Regatta Dry Citrus Tonic and Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda each won Gold medals and Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale claimed Silver. In addition, all four premium mixers took home Consumers’ Choice Awards — a celebration of products that receive medals two or more consecutive years — and Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer was awarded the Innovation Award for its interesting and groundbreaking taste profile.

“Our flagship product — Regatta Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer — is widely recognized as the industry standard and a multi-year winner of SIP Awards’ highest recognition and now, the platform’s Innovation honor,” said Sam Zarou, CEO of Affinity Beverages LLC. “We are thrilled that consumers have also recognized three of our newest craft mixers as worthy of SIP Gold and Silver Awards along with Consumers’ Choice designations. It is a great honor to receive this recognition for our brand from our most important audience — consumers!”

The SIP Awards is the only international spirits competition that levels the playing field for established brands and newcomers alike by enlisting consumers as judges. Consumer judges are selected from all demographics, conceiving an event that cuts to the core of public opinion as a starting point, rather than an afterthought, in branding and product development.

“Our mixers are expertly crafted in small batches using the finest natural ingredients,” Zarou said. “All are American-made, non-GMO project verified, and contain no artificial preservatives. Simply said, our craft mixers make better cocktails. Consumers have spoken and they agree.”

Since 2006, Regatta has been making classic Bermuda Stone Ginger Beer, a premier mixer that has become widely recognized as the industry standard. Now Regatta offers a full line of premium mixers and sodas, all finely crafted in small batches including Regatta Dry Citrus Sparkling Tonic, Regatta Royal Oak Ginger Ale, Regatta Pacific Sea Salt Club Soda and Regatta Light Ginger Beer. The company uses the highest quality ingredients and creates distinctive flavors that appeal to the most discerning customers.