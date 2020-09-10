Stewart’s Brings Back Fall Favorites

Seasonal products available now at Stewart's locations include Pumpkin Spice Coffee, Apple Cider Donuts, Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream and more.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops announced the return of its fall items, from ice cream to coffee and more.

Seasonal food and drinks available now include: Apple Cider Donuts, Iced Apple Muffins, Harvest Apple Danishes, Apple Cider, Stewart’s Fresh & Local Premium Eggnog Refreshers and Pumpkin Muffins (coming soon).

Seasonal coffee and creamers include: Pumpkin Spice Coffee and International Delight Pumpkin Pie Creamer.

Seasonal ice cream flavors include:

Pumpkin Pie Ice Cream: Pumpkin pie flavored ice cream with graham cracker pie crust pieces — available at the cone counter starting Sept. 14

Pumpkin to Talk About Ice Cream: A fall flavor you’ll love with its pumpkin-flavored ice cream, cheesecake swirl, and churro pieces (pre-packaged pint)

Philly’s Apple Pie Ice Cream: It’s Philly Vanilla ice cream with apple and shortbread pieces tied together with a delicious cinnamon crème swirl. (available at the cone counter )

And, available year-round, Stewart’s offers Fresh & Local Eggnog Refreshers.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.