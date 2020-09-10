Stripes, Laredo Taco Company Provide Free Tacos to Those Affected by Hurricane Laura

Stripes is owned by 7-Eleven, which donates a minimum of $250,000 annually to the American Red Cross National Disaster Responder.

Laredo Taco Company is providing free tacos on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11 to citizens affected by Hurricane Laura.

The tacos will be available at the Laredo Taco Company taco truck located at a local Stripes store. Customers are limited to two tacos per person, while supplies last.

7-Eleven stands ready to help the communities it serves recover from Hurricane Laura and support those in need during this difficult time. 7-Eleven, a dedicated American Red Cross National Disaster Responder member, donates a minimum of $250,000 annually.

Stripes Convenience Stores operates more than 525 convenience stores in Texas and Louisiana. Food offerings are available in more than 450 of its stores, primarily under the proprietary Laredo Taco Company brand. Stripes is owned by 7-Eleven Inc., the world’s largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7 Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.