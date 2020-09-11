Marathon Petroleum Employees Support Local Food Bank

Employees donated $5,510, the company matched that amount, and the Anacortes, Wash., local giving committee added $5,000 to the cash donation.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) employees in Anacortes, Wash., recently donated the equivalent of 402,250 pounds of food to children in Skagit County. Because of their efforts, the Anacortes refinery was awarded the title of C.H.O.W. Champion by the Helping Hands Food Bank.

During a recent Stuff the Bus Food Drive to benefit the food bank’s Cutting Hunger on Weekends (CHOW) program, employees collected both monetary and food donations.

Employees donated $5,510; the company matched that amount; and the Anacortes local giving committee added $5,000 to the cash donation. In addition, two pallets of food were given to the food bank.

A winner’s lunch, historically provided to the food drive champions, was donated to members of the National Guard.

