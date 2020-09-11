Sheetz Debuts Limited-Edition Watermelon Wheat Ale

Sheetz announced its first-ever watermelon wheat ale, “Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring,” a limited-edition craft beer that was brewed in partnership with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery based in Richmond, Va.

Available for a limited time only in select Sheetz stores across Virginia and North Carolina, the beer is available to the public on Sept. 11. In the interest of the health and safety of employees and customers, Sheetz respectfully requests that customers adhere to all CDC guidelines including maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask while at the store.

Brewed with Sheetz watermelon gummy rings, this new beer is a light and refreshing tart watermelon wheat ale. Using over 50% wheat and over 100 pounds of gummy rings, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring is the perfect complement to the heat and finishes at 5.3% ABV. Four packs of sixteen ounce cans of Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring will retail for only $7.99. A small batch craft beer, Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring will be available while supplies last and will not be restocked once sold out.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hardywood Park Craft Brewery, a beloved brewery and destination in the heart of Virginia, to create this limited-edition craft beer,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “Our first-ever craft beer release in Virginia and North Carolina, this beer is the perfect way to cap off the end of summer.”

“At Hardywood, we have a deep affinity for pushing boundaries and creating bold and complex flavor and aroma profiles in beer that create memorable experiences for our fans,” said Hardywood Brewmaster/Co-Founder Patrick Murtaugh. “When Sheetz came to us with the concept of making a beer that would not only pay homage to their signature gummy watermelon rings but actually use them as an ingredient, we jumped at the opportunity! We have long admired Sheetz and their commitment to quality and innovation. We could not be more excited to be working with them on Project Watt-Ahh-Melon Ring!”

Sheetz is committed to responsibly complying with all current laws and regulations, including the enforcement of a 100% proof-of-age policy. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.