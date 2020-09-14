CStore Decisions

ACE 33rd Annual Conference Set for Sept. 16

The virtual conference enables ACE members an opportunity to receive updates on issues critical to their businesses from federal officials and leading experts.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE), the grassroots voice of the U.S. ethanol industry, is holding its 33rd annual conference online this week, starting Sept. 16, 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT. Virtual platform information available at fuelethanolworkshop.com.

The virtual conference enables ACE members, many of whom are ethanol producers and investors, farmers, companies that supply goods and services to the U.S. ethanol industry, fuel retailers, and citizens of rural communities that benefit from ethanol, an opportunity to receive updates on issues critical to their businesses from federal officials and leading experts.

A live Q&A session will follow general session panels, and recordings will be available following the event for a limited time.

What to Expect

Conference Agenda

The abbreviated event includes remarks from ACE leadership, a keynote address from USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky, a flex fuel retailer roundtable featuring Casey’s General Stores and Pump & Pantry, a panel discussion with leadership from Chief Ethanol Fuels, Inc. Golden Grain Energy LLC and Pacific Ethanol, Inc., as well as a market outlook from Tom Kloza, OPIS Head of Energy Analysis. Visit https://ethanol.org/events/conference for this year’s conference agenda. The conference theme of “Rising Up” embodies the resilience demonstrated by those in the ethanol industry in response to the pandemic and the grit these individuals possess to rise together — stronger than before.

Social Media

Stay in touch with ACE for conference updates on:

Join the discussion using the event Hashtags #ACECONF20 and #RisingUp

Click here for the latest ACE announcements.

