Hunt Brothers Pizza is bringing back a fan-favorite limited-time offer (LTO), Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Beginning Sept. 21 and for a limited time, store partners can offer this specialty pizza to entice current and new customers while supplies last. Making its sixth appearance, this one-of-a-kind, flavorful combination is topped with a creamy ranch sauce, all-natural chicken breast, a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, crispy bacon and a sprinkling of the company’s signature Just Rite Spice. The ranch dressing, savory chicken and bacon, and cheesy combination make for the perfect on-the-go meal or family feast. Store partners can offer their customers two options — a made-to-order large 12-inch whole pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12-inch pizza).

