NAG Awards Five Scholarships

The McMullen-Ketchum Memorial National Advisory Group (NAG) Scholarship has been supporting the higher education needs of NAG member companies since 1998.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) has been supporting higher education for the past 22 years. The association is proud to continue that support with the announcement of five $1,000 scholarships to members who work in the convenience store and petroleum industry or are children of an employee of a NAG member company. This year’s scholarship winners are:

Kaylee Miller

Kaylee is a medical technology major at Marist College entering her junior year. She is a member of the Marist Honors Program and has been on the dean’s list all four of her semesters at the New York college.

Her father, Richard Miller, works for Clifford Fuel in New York.

Loreta Murataj

Loreta is a senior at Penn State University, majoring in human resources. Loreta has been a Gate Petroleum employee in Florida for the past seven years.

She has been a mainstay on the dean’s list and is active in volunteer work in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Maya Reichenbacher

As a junior at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota, Maya is studying life sciences. She also plays for the university’s women’s soccer team and volunteers both as a tutor and for the campus ministry.

Maya is working her way through college as an employee at Kwik Trip.

Jordan Valdez

Jordan is a first-year student at at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, where he was recruited to play baseball. He will also pursue a degree in engineering.

Jordan’s father, Joe Valdez, is a general manager for Toot’n Totum in Amarillo, Texas.

Daniel Rice

A wildlife biology major entering his freshman year, Daniel attends Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. Daniel’s father, David Rice, works for Redi Mart in Richmond, Ky.

“The National Advisory Group’s Scholarship Program is important to NAG because college graduates earn, on average, $25,000 more per year than someone with just a high school diploma, according to a report by The College Board,” said John Lofstock, NAG’s executive director. “The cost of attending college may seem daunting, but that’s exactly why finding, applying for and receiving scholarships are essential to avoiding big student loans. Scholarships are no longer a bonus; they’re crucial for bridging the gap between the increasing cost of tuition and what families can afford to pay out of pocket.”

Among NAG’s core mission is to help prepare the convenience store leaders of tomorrow. In keeping with that theme, NAG has now distributed more than 105 scholarships totaling nearly $116,000 to deserving students.

NAG’s Scholarship Fund is managed by the NAG Board of Directors, CStore Decisions and Scholarship America, and sponsored by the retailer and supplier members of NAG. This program is financed through the annual dues paid by NAG members, the annual NAG golf outing and conference sponsorship allocations.

To learn more about the NAG Scholarship, please contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].