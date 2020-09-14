QuikTrip Brings Back Pumpkin Snacks, Coffees

Among its seasonal offers, back by popular demand, QT will return its Pumpkin Pretzel, warm, soft pretzel topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with a pumpkin filling.

QuikTrip is bringing back its line of pumpkin Snackles, which will be offered in all QT Kitchens locations.

QT is also returning fall-themed creations to its soft-serve menu with its Pumpkin QuikShake and Pumpkin QT Twister. The Pumpkin QuikShake is a drinkable frozen treat featuring premium vanilla soft-serve and blended with pumpkin flavor. The Pumpkin QT Twister features premium vanilla soft-serve twisted with pumpkin syrup.

Finally, for pumpkin-flavored coffee lovers, QT is bringing back its line of seasonal coffee items — which vary by store and market: