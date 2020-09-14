QuikTrip Brings Back Pumpkin Snacks, Coffees

QuikTrip is bringing back its line of pumpkin Snackles, which will be offered in all QT Kitchens locations.
Back by popular demand, QT will return its Pumpkin Pretzel, a fan-favorite treat for pumpkin lovers. The Pumpkin Pretzel is a warm, soft pretzel topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend and stuffed with a pumpkin filling. One choice of dipping sauce is included as well.
QT is also returning fall-themed creations to its soft-serve menu with its Pumpkin QuikShake and Pumpkin QT Twister. The Pumpkin QuikShake is a drinkable frozen treat featuring premium vanilla soft-serve and blended with pumpkin flavor. The Pumpkin QT Twister features premium vanilla soft-serve twisted with pumpkin syrup.
Finally, for pumpkin-flavored coffee lovers, QT is bringing back its line of seasonal coffee items — which vary by store and market:
- The Pumpkin Frappe is a creamy, frozen blend with pumpkin-flavored syrup.
- The Hot Pumpkin Latte contains a double shot of espresso with a combination of steamed and frothed milk, finished with pumpkin flavored syrup.
- The Iced Pumpkin Latte contains a double shot of espresso with a combination of steamed and frothed milk, finished with pumpkin flavored syrup and served over ice.
- The Cold Brew Coffee has been ground, steeped and held cold for 12 hours to create an extra smooth coffee served over ice, with the choice to add sweet cream and pumpkin flavor (other flavor choices include hazelnut, vanilla or sugar-free vanilla).