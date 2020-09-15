Flatbed Utility Dolly

Vollrath’s new flatbed utility dollies allow the user to easily move up to 350 pounds over any type of interior surfaces or rough exterior terrains. A recessed top surface helps secure the load and reduce shifting during transport, providing a safe and convenient solution to transport EPP carriers, delivery bags, pizza dough boxes and more. The dollies are available with pneumatic wheels or casters depending on different surfaces they will be used on. Each dolly features a storage pocket for the heavy-duty straps that are standard with each dolly. A chrome-plated handle comes standard with the pneumatic-wheeled model and is as optional with the caster-wheeled model. The handle folds down for easy storage.

The Vollrath Company

www.vollrathcompany.com