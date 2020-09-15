Sheetz Details Ohio Expansion Plans

The c-store chain has already broken ground on two stores, the first of more than a dozen in central Ohio planned by the end of 2021. Beginning 2022, Sheetz plans to open a dozen stores a year through 2025.

Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz is planning 50 stores in central Ohio by 2025 in a $250 million rollout, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

The c-store chain has already broken ground on stores in Obetz and Delaware, the first of more than a dozen in central Ohio that Sheetz is scheduled to open by the end of 2021. Beginning in 2022, the company plans to open about a dozen stores a year through 2025.

“We’re not coming in lightly, that’s for sure,” said President and COO Travis Sheetz told the Dispatch, adding that the c-store chain likes coming into a growing market where many people already are familiar with the brand.

Eventually, Sheetz will have about 1,500 employees in central Ohio, or 30 per store, the majority of which will be full-time. The typical store will be about 6,000 square feet.

The company currently has 608 stores across six states — Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Maryland — 43 of which are in Ohio, primarily in the Cleveland, Akron and Youngstown areas.

“We are thrilled to officially break ground and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to the residents of Columbus,” said Sheetz. “Anchored by the values my Uncle Bob instilled when he founded Sheetz in 1952, we look forward to being a great employer, providing total customer focus, and being a good neighbor that is actively involved in every community we serve.”