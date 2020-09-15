Sweet Candy Bites

Sour Punch Sweet Bites — the brand’s only sweet, non-sour candy — come in four non-sour flavors: Dream Berry, Passion Punch, Grateful Grape, and Cotton Candy. Sweet Bites will be available in a 9-ounce stand up bag with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99 to $3.49 and a four-ounce hanging bag with an SRP of $1.39 to $1.69. Shipping November 2020. Sweet Bites are packaged in a collection of six unique ‘Embrace Your Punch’ themed designs that encourage fans to embrace and appreciate each other’s differences.

American Licorice Co.

www.americanlicorice.com