Warren Rogers Debuts fuelWRAp ATG Alarm Management, Alert Notification Capabilities

Warren Rogers, a leading provider of precision fuel monitoring to c-stores, travel centers and other fuel retailers, recently introduced a major new enhancement to the patented fuelWRAp online application, which provides users with a comprehensive look at real-time tank gauge alarms directly on the online dashboard, accessible on desktop, tablet or mobile — all in a highly secure, cloud-based environment.

The alarm management enhancement features real-time alarm reporting as well as archived and historical alarms by location. After secure user login to fuelWRAp, the tank gauge and sensor alarms can be filtered and sorted for ease of review and exported to meet the retailers internal reporting needs. Alert notifications by email, text, or voice prompts assigned users in real-time or batched and delivered based on the retailer’s specific needs.

“Our Alarm Management module and enhancement to the online fuelWRAp portal helps people who are responsible for managing compliance, maintenance, and costly customer disruption due to these alarms across many sites.” said William Jones, Warren Rogers president and CEO. “We’re getting great feedback. Customers appreciate the real-time aspect of our alerting portal as well as our customized alert notifications. Now, our customers can see what is going on in their sites immediately and make the best, most cost-effective decisions. Due to its inherent cloud-based security features, our fuelWRAp application appeals to IT departments as well. Our application utilizes Warren Rogers’ Security Suite to keep users off VPNs and centrally administers login credentials.”

In terms of its user interface, the fuelwRAp and alarm management application has a streamlined dashboard with enhanced graphics so customers can obtain real-time data at a glance. The dashboard is easily viewed on desktop, tablet or mobile device.

The Warren Rogers procurement application is also very scalable, so it can support organizations as they grow. What’s more, all customers receive personalized support from a Warren Rogers expert analyst.

Founded in 1979 by Dr. Warren Rogers, Warren Rogers Associates pioneered the development of Statistical Inventory Reconciliation Analysis (SIRA) as a means of monitoring underground fuel tanks and associated lines. SIRA was certified in accordance with EPA requirements and has been used by petroleum marketers for more than thirty years to provide UST leak detection compliance. Warren Rogers also invented Continual Inventory Reconciliation Analysis (CIRA) for fuel management, which has become the industry standard.

Today, Warren Rogers specializes in statistical analysis and precision fuel system diagnostics for the retail petroleum industry. The Warren Rogers system is fully deployed in the cloud to provide customers with real-time access to fueling data anytime and anyplace. Recent initiatives include alarm management capabilities and the deployment of a secure procurement application for delivery forecasting and product dispatch, the development of KPI Measures of the financial impact of tank system maintenance activities, and advanced delivery audit. In addition, all Warren Rogers solutions are PCI compliant and eliminate any reliance upon the use of a customer’s VPN for access to store devices. Warren Rogers holds numerous U.S., European and Canadian patents for these applications.