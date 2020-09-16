7-Eleven Celebrates 25 Years of ‘Operation Chill’

The long-running program gives local law enforcement an opportunity to make a positive connection with kids through free Slurpee drink coupons.

For a quarter-century, Operation Chill, 7-Eleven’s longest-running community service program, gives local law enforcement an opportunity to make a positive connection with kids through free Slurpee drink coupons.

Each year, 7-Eleven donates thousands of free Slurpee drink coupons to local law enforcement departments to reward children for observing safety rules, participating in positive activities, performing good deeds or acts of kindness.

“With a simple Slurpee coupon, the Operation Chill program lets local officers connect with kids and recognize their good behavior, which is essential to creating long-term positive relationships,” said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. “Since 1995, 7-Eleven distributed millions of Slurpee drink coupons to kids across the country. The program’s success over 25 years is a powerful testament to the importance of making these community connections — both for 7-Eleven and public safety officers.”

This year, 7-Eleven will issue approximately 1.5 million Slurpee drink coupons to more than 1,100 law enforcement agencies that will, in turn, be distributed to the community’s kids. Each coupon can be redeemed for one Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven stores. Although the reasons for being rewarded vary — wearing a helmet while riding a bike, picking up litter or holding the door open – the end result is the same for every youngster: a free Slurpee drink and encouragement for being a good kid.

“As police officers, the relationships we share with the community are extremely important,” said Washington D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. “Community engagement campaigns and events provide us with the opportunity to further strengthen our connection with the citizens we serve. The Operation Chill program is a great way for us to bond with the youth in our city over a Slurpee drink.”

Big-city departments and small-town forces alike use the Slurpee drink coupons to enhance relationships with the young people of their cities by rewarding them for good deeds, constructive activities and acts of kindness. All participants are encouraged to follow local city and state COVID-19 guidelines during Operation Chill.

The program was founded in Philadelphia with a goal to give law enforcement officers a positive way to interact with children and teens. Since inception in 1995, Operation Chill has expanded to hundreds of cities across the country, donating more than 23 million Operation Chill coupons to U.S. law enforcement agencies in 7-Eleven communities.

