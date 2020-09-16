ACE Elects Board of Directors During Annual Business Meeting

Six incumbents were re-elected to the board of directors for three-year terms.

The American Coalition for Ethanol (ACE) announced the re-election of several board members to the organization’s board of directors during its annual business meeting prior to ACE’s 33rd conference, which is being held virtually in combination with the Fuel Ethanol Workshop (FEW) & Expo on Sept. 16 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. CT.

Six incumbents were re-elected to the board of directors for three-year terms:

Roger Berry, representing Nebraska Ethanol Board

Trevor Hinz, representing ICM, Inc.

David Kolsrud, representing Badger State Ethanol

Jan Lundebrek, representing Chippewa Valley Ethanol Company

Robert Walsh, representing South Dakota Corn Growers Association

Chris Wilson, representing Mid-Missouri Energy

“As 2020 brought on a whole new set of challenges, we’re grateful for the guidance of our dedicated volunteers who make up the board of directors and represent the grassroots diversity of our members,” said Brian Jennings, ACE CEO.

In addition, two incumbents, Gary Marshall of the Missouri Corn Growers Association and Greg Krissek of the Kansas Corn Growers Association, completed their service on the ACE board of directors. Marshall, CEO of the Missouri Corn Growers, today announced his retirement effective April 2021. Josh Roe was elected to a three-year term representing Kansas Corn.

“Gary and Greg are exceptional advocates for ethanol and agriculture, and we’ve appreciated their leadership and expertise,” Jennings said. “We particularly wish Gary Marshall the very best in his upcoming retirement.”

