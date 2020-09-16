TravelCenters of America Point-of-Sale Campaign Benefits Trucker Relief Fund

TA began its support of the St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund in 2010 and has raised nearly $3 million for the organization.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is launching its first point-of-sale fundraising campaign to help professional drivers who may be out of work due to an illness or injury. Customers shopping in the travel stores will have the option to round up their order to the nearest dollar with 100% of the donated amount will benefit the St. Christopher’s Trucker Relief Fund (SCF).

TA began its support of SCF in 2010 and has raised nearly $3 million for the organization.

According to SCF, studies have shown that more than 70% of the 3.5 million professional truck drivers in the U.S. have one or more serious health problems such as obesity, diabetes, sleep disorders and cardiovascular disease.

Truck drivers also lack the same access to health that most Americans enjoy due to irregular working hours, long durations away from home and inability to take their trucks to clinic locations. One third of truck drivers do not have health insurance.

“We’re committed to giving back to the millions of professional drivers who call us their home away from home,” said Barry Richards, president of TA. “These men and women sacrifice so much for our country, including their own physical health. This point-of-sale campaign provides an easy way for fellow drivers, our other customers and our employees to help those in need.”

“We’re honored and humbled by the support we receive from TravelCenters of America,” said Donna Kennedy, director of SCF. “Professional drivers always support each other and we’re confident when they see the point-of-sale fundraiser at TA registers across the country, they’ll be compelled to help. This campaign will have an immense impact for those in need.”

The campaign will run at participating TA, Petro and TA Express travel centers through Nov. 30.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, convenience stores, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.