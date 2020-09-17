Chevron Adds New Payment Option at the Pump

Chevron and Texaco mobile apps can allow for payment Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover as linked payment methods, in addition to PayPal and Venmo options.

Coupled with the Chevron- and Texaco-branded cards, PayPal and Venmo options already available, Chevron’s mobile app wallet is among the most robust in the industry.

“Adding open-loop cards to our mobile apps continue our strategy to innovate retail fuel transactions and provide consumers with flexibility and secure interaction with our brands,” said Bill Miner, Chevron’s general manager of Americas Marketing Sales & Services. “It also reaffirms our commitment to taking care of people on the go: when you choose to fill up at a Chevron or Texaco station, you can expect a personalized fueling experience that is second to none.”

The mobile apps, with the increased flexibility in payment options, also provide more consumers near-touchless transactions at the pump, which is as important as ever in these challenging times.

“Consumers simply choose a pump at a Chevron or Texaco station, select their payment option, and receive an electronic receipt — all within the app from the comfort of their car.” Miner said. “They only need to exit their car to select their fuel grade and pump gas.”

The mobile apps are deployed across the majority of stations in the Chevron and Texaco network. Compatible with all iOS and Android devices, the app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.