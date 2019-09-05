Six Ways for C-Store Retailers to Prepare for a Disaster

From a global pandemic to hurricanes, derechos, tornadoes, wildfires and more, 2020 is proving it's vital to be prepared for any type of disaster.

As if the COVID-19 pandemic weren’t enough, disasters have caused immense destruction in 2020 — wildfires across the West, hurricanes in the Southeast, a derecho in Iowa.

While the best time to prepare for a hurricane, for example, is before hurricane season begins on June 1, due to climate change, disasters of all kinds happen year-round.

In fact, the term “natural disaster” is a bit of a misnomer. For hurricanes, warmer oceans provide more energy, making them stronger. Warmer air holds more moisture, so the storms bring more rain. Sally was the fourth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. this year — the most to hit by the same date in 16 years. The fires in the West aren’t exactly natural, either; they’re magnified by the hotter, drier climate that humans have created. And according to the National Park Service, 85% of the time, wildfires are started by people.

All this to say that it’s more important than ever to be prepared for any type of emergency. While guidelines will vary widely by region, here are a few basic steps all retailers can take:

Create a Response Plan

Before a disaster strikes, develop an emergency response plan. Train employees on the plan, and run training sessions each year to ensure store employees know the protocols, including evacuation routes and the proper steps for response.

Review Your Insurance

Review insurance coverage annually, and understand what’s covered and what’s not. Know the process for filing a claim, and keep track of emergency contact numbers.

Maintain Equipment

Throughout the year, conduct periodic audits of the store to ensure emergency response equipment is operational. Check fire extinguishers, emergency lights, sprinkler systems and alarms for proper functioning. In addition, test emergency backup power regularly.

Consider a Generator

In Florida, businesses on the evacuation route are required by law to offer backup generators, but for most convenience stores in other parts of Florida and across the U.S., it’s a business decision they have to make, weighing the cost of the generator against the cost of spoiled food and lost business days due to lack of power.

Businesses considering generators have two options: an automatic generator, which works immediately after losing power, or a towable generator, which can be purchased or rented at the risk of arriving too late.

Secure Materials, Cover Windows

Keep chemicals secure with controlled dispensing equipment, which can help eliminate the risk of chemical spills during a disaster and reduce the likelihood of fires. Relocate outdoor garbage cans and other materials not bolted to the ground to the inside before shuttering doors and windows.

And as soon as meteorologists identify the emergence of a hurricane or severe weather pattern, work to board windows to decrease the chance of damage.

Communicate

In addition to communicating plans with employees, it’s important to share your emergency plan with customers and, whenever possible, update them about any delays or inconveniences.