Stewart’s Opens 20 Shops in 2020

Stewart’s Shops has a total of 20 shops opening in 2020. In fact, the New York-based c-store chain is setting a company record by opening six shops in three short weeks.

“Our construction crews, district managers, marketing teams and gas team are busier than ever,” the company said.

The full 2020 shop opening schedule, all located in New York State:

Fuller Rd in Albany, N.Y. – January

Port Henry – July

Rotterdam – September

Schodack – September

Clifton Park – September

New Karner Rd. in Albany, N.Y. – September

West Bridge Street in Catskill, N.Y. – October

Keene – November

New Paltz – November

Everett Rd in Albany, N.Y. – November

Spier Falls Rd in Gansevoort – November

Sacandaga Rd in Glenville, N.Y. – November

Columbia Turnkpike in Castleton, N.Y. – November

Northline Rd in Ballston Spa, N.Y. – December

“These shops are part of our continuous commitment to meet our growing customer needs, offering a wider variety of food and beverage options and to make the customer shopping experience even easier,” the company said.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 330 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.

Stewart’s gives $7.5 annually to over 6,000 non-profit organizations. $5 million of it comes from the Dake Family Foundations, so it does not impact its Partners ESOP/Profit sharing.