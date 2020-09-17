CStore Decisions

Wally’s Opens Family-Friendly Travel Center in Illinois

Wally’s features a popcorn bar, a beef jerky bar and a carving station for hot, fresh food, as well as a gourmet coffee bar, a wall of fountain drinks with more than 60 flavors, 12 slushy options and a walk-in beer cooler for adults.

Wally’s has opened a new travel center in Pontiac, Ill.

Positioned between Chicago and St. Louis on I-55, along Route 66, Wally’s is pushing the boundaries of what a family-friendly travel center can be through cleanliness, convenience and food options to enhance the road trip experience.

At 30,000 square-feet, Wally’s is committed to providing a safe, clean environment that provides plenty of space for social distancing.

For on-the-go families, Wally’s has diverse and elevated food offerings, including a popcorn bar, a beef jerky bar and a carving station for hot, fresh food. On the beverage side, there is a gourmet coffee bar, plus a wall of fountain drinks with more than 60 flavors, 12 slushy options and a walk-in beer cooler for adults.

Wally’s is also dedicated to old-fashioned courtesy with all the modern tech and contemporary amenities travelers have come to expect, including:

  • Restrooms with more than 40 stalls and full-time facility manager on site 24/7
  • 76 fueling stations
  • Four electronic vehicle charging stations with 50k-watt chargers and covering
  • Free in-store WiFi
  • General store with camping supplies and road trip essentials
  • Fun collection of Wally’s merch – shirts, hats, mugs, bumper stickers and other accessories
  • Instagram-worthy features like a taxidermy diorama and Wally’s-branded Winnebago RV

