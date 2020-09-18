Allsup’s Adds Acumera’s MNSP Solution

Stores will also gain access to Acumera’s cloud-based suite of apps and tools to simplify compliance and support IoT devices, loyalty programs, business management software and more.

Allsup’s stores are getting a security upgrade through parent-company Yesway’s partnership with Acumera.

All locations will receive Acumera’s complete managed network service provider (MNSP) solution that segments and secures point-of-sale systems (POS) and store network environments, while also providing port-level visibility of network devices and apps that support advanced security, remote access, analytics and storewide monitoring.

“Acumera brings unparalleled security and managed network services to Allsup’s and Yesway locations,” said Doug New, chief technology officer of Yesway. “Through Acumera’s AcuVigil Dashboard and its 24/7 network operations center (NOC), sites are proactively monitored to quickly identify and resolve issues before they become larger, more expensive problems.”

Acumera, an industry-leading managed network service provider (MNSP), is diligently installing its end-to-end, PCI compliant solution at all Allsup’s locations. In addition to unmatched security and always-on support, stores will also gain access to Acumera’s cloud-based suite of apps and tools to simplify compliance and support IoT devices, loyalty programs, business management software, and more.

“Our team is committed to the successful implementation of Acumera’s full suite of services and patented technology at Allsup’s and Yesway locations,” said Acumera Chairman and CEO William Morrow. “Our utmost goals are to protect the company’s networks and POS systems while also enabling them to reduce the number of third-party connections and devices, increase operational efficiencies, simplify compliance and focus on their long-term success.”

Acumera, a Level 1 PCI certified service provider, is listed on the Visa and Mastercard Global Registries of PCI compliant service providers and is a Gilbarco and Verifone certified MNSP. Acumera is the safest choice for network connectivity, security, visibility, and compliant remote access.

Yesway, soon to be headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, operates 407 stores in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 600 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.