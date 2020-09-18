Chestnut Market Opens New Store in Marlboro, NY

Chestnut Market has opened a new location with a Dunkin’ and Mobil station on Route 9W in Marlboro, N.Y., built on the site of the former Dickey’s Diner.

The opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by many officials, including Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, State Sen. James Skoufis, Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson, Ulster County Department of Economic Development Lisa Director Berger and Jim Calvin, president of the New York Association of Convenience Stores.

“We were honored to have such a warm welcome for our new Chestnut Market/Dunkin’ Donuts and gas station,” said Mickey Jamal, CEO of the CPD Group. “And we are excited to be part of this great community of Marlboro at a key entry point to beautiful Ulster County.”

Jamal, whose company began with a single gas station on Main Street in New Paltz in 1981, also thanked the late New York State Sen. William Larkin and the late Assemblyman Frank Skartados, as well as Marlborough Town Supervisor Al Lanzetta, “for helping us to obtain the grant to extend the sewer service up 9W.”

“I want to thank all the members of the local government boards involved in helping us get off the ground here, including the building department, plus the fire and police departments in the beautiful town of Marlborough for their assistance and cooperation, “ Jamal said. “Finally, I want to thank everyone in the great community of Marlborough for their encouragement and support. We are thrilled to be creating many new jobs in our hometown, especially during these challenging times, and to serve this wonderful community. “

The spacious interior of the store leaves plenty of room for social distancing and masks are required to enter. There’s also a drive-through window for Dunkin’ products.

“Safety has always been a top priority in all our stores,” Jamal said. “Today, that’s more important than ever to keep our employees and customers safe.”

Jamal also noted the help from his partners Sal, Cal and Sam Jamal, and the Chestnut Market staff and management teams for a great job in managing and building “this beautiful facility.”