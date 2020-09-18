MAPCO to Offer Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

On Sept. 29, National Coffee Day, MAPCO is offering all of its customers a free 16-ounce cup of MAPCO Feel Good coffee.

Guests can get in the fall spirit with MAPCO’s seasonal Cinnabon pumpkin spice cappuccino or bourbon pecan coffee (in limited stores). Additionally, guests can try MAPCO’s newly launched House Reserve blend.

Customers can also take advantage of other MAPCO savings by signing up for the convenience store chain’s “My Reward$” program through MAPCO’s new app. New members receive 20 cents off per gallon on their first fill up of gas, three cents off per gallon with any method of payment or five cents off per gallon paying with a MAPCO Better Debit card after that and savings on their favorite food and beverage items.

MAPCO has more than 340 locations throughout the Southeastern United States in Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia with additional locations in Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi.

As MAPCO locations continue to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, all stores employ rigorous and frequent disinfecting processes while closely following the latest information and guidelines from local, state and federal government agencies and health organizations.

Masks or face coverings are required at all MAPCO locations. Plexiglass shields have been installed in every store and masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have been provided to all team members. Additionally, MAPCO has placed free gloves at the fuel pumps for guests as another step to help to stop the spread. Physical in-store indicators have been placed on floors and mask signage is visible on the lot and the entry doors to support social distancing and remind guest of face coverings.