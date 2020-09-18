Podcast: The Hassan Family Grows Power Market Convenience Stores

CStore Decisions Executive Editor Erin Del Conte speaks with Sal Hassan, president and CEO of H&S Energy, and his son Amir Hassan, operations coordinator for H&S Energy. The family-owned company is expanding its network of company-owned Power Market convenience stores and ExtraMile locations, while launching a wholesale distribution branch, proprietary delivery service, loyalty program and developing its first cashierless store. Listen as we talk about running a family business, and its growth plans.