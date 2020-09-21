Choice Market Secures Funding for Expansion

The Denver-based omnichannel chain has also added new board members, both of whom have experience in scaling high-growth consumer brands.

Denver-based Choice Market announced that it has recently secured growth financing to help fuel its next phase of expansion throughout the U.S.

Founded in 2017, Choice currently operates several c-stores in the Denver metro area with an additional location opening by the end of the year. This round of financing is a portion of the overall capitalization and will fund the opening of additional locations, build out of the organization and deployment of Choice’s proprietary digital customer experience across new channels and formats.

Choice, whose mission is to make good food accessible and convenient for all, will be launching a new mobile app, e-commerce website, native delivery and loyalty program. As of Sept. 18, customers will be able to order any item from Choice’s diverse selection for contactless pickup or for “e-delivery” which leverages a fleet of electric vehicles and e-bikes.

With the launch of this new digital experience, customers can shop for groceries, prepared foods and alcohol by dietary lifestyle, local suppliers or recipe and will receive personalized offers based on their shopping history. Starting with its fourth location, Choice will offer a frictionless experience in which customers can use their mobile app to pre-order prepared food, scan a QR code upon arrival, grab their groceries and leave without ever checking out.

Choice has also recently added new board members, Martin Dolfi and Jason Kastner, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in scaling high-growth consumer brands.

Dolfi is the Managing Partner of M3Ventures, a consumer brand focused investment firm based in New York. Kastner is the Managing Director of the National Advisory Group based in Washington, DC, (not to be confused with CStore Decisions’ National Advisory Group) and was previously the head of real estate for the fast-growing chain sweetgreen.

As the head of real estate for sweetgreen, Kastner spearheaded the company’s development from a regional chain of restaurants to a leading national chain of over 100 locations at the time of his departure to form the National Advisory Group.

“We are pleased to have secured this new funding and the addition of these two talented individuals to our board of directors,” said Mike Fogarty, founder and CEO of Choice Market. “Both Jason and Martin bring unique yet complimentary experience to the organization and will be critical stakeholders as we continue to scale Choice across the U.S.”