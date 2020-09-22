Canned Moscato

Royal Wine Corp. has released of one of its most popular Moscatos in a new format — Bartenura Moscato in new 250-milliliter blue cans. The new cans will come in four-packs. Each can includes 8.5 ounces or about 1.7 glasses of wine. The cans offer a convenient option for consumers to enjoy the best-selling Moscato when they may not want to open a full bottle, or to where glass may be an issue. Bartenura is refreshing, sweet — but not too sweet — and slightly effervescent. It contains a lower alcohol content compared to typical wines, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $15 per four-pack.

