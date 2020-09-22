Halloween Candy Sales Are Up Double Digits in 2020

New data from the National Confectioners Association suggests consumers are eager to celebrate Halloween, even plans look different this year.

For the latest four weeks ending Sept. 6, 2020, versus the same period in 2019, total Halloween chocolate and candy sales are up 13%, according to new data from the National Confectioners Association (NCA). This growth is driven by Halloween chocolate, which is up a massive 25.3%.

Consumers are seeing in their local retail stores that Halloween chocolate and candy are on full display, which speaks to retailer, manufacturer and consumer optimism that Halloween is happening, even if they have to celebrate differently this year.

As governors and mayors across the country consult their public health departments on how to strike the right balance between safety and tradition, NCA is working with top public health experts, nutrition professionals and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help them and their constituents take the guesswork out of Halloween.

NCA’s AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral hosts safety guidance from former CDC and FDA official Dr. Stephen Ostroff and inspiration for celebrating a socially distanced but not socially awkward Halloween season.

“Whether this means trick-or-treating, more candy bowl moments at home with family and close friends, or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, one thing is for sure — Halloween is happening,” said the NCA.

Additional background:

80% of people believe that they will find creative and safe ways to celebrate the Halloween season this year. This is up from just 63% two months earlier in July. (NCA, Morning Consult)

74% of millennial moms and young parents say that Halloween 2020 is more important than ever. (The Harris Poll)

80% of the general public and 90% of millennial moms and young parents say they can’t imagine Halloween without chocolate and candy, and that trick-or-treating is irreplaceable. (The Harris Poll)

This reflects an independent survey from Insight to Action that found 70% of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year.

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country.