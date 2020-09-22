Pet CBD Elixir Drops

Best known for alleviating pets’ stress and anxiety, Harvey’s CBD Elixir for Pets is a concentrated full-spectrum hemp flower oil infused with grape seed oil to improve bioavailability. Cold processing maintains the natural terpenes and secondary cannabiniods to create a high-quality product. Shake well, give four to eight drops daily by dropper or on your pet’s food. All Harvey’s products are CTLA Lab Tested. The 500-milligram, 0.5 ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $50.

Harvey’s All Naturals

www.harveysallnaturals.com