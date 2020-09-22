Quality Oil Acquires Beroth Oil C-Stores

The 23 c-store locations will undergo a brand change and operate as Quality Mart stores, but store employees and field staff will be retained.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Quality Oil Co. announced that it has acquired Beroth Oil Co., also based in Winston-Salem, N.C., and its 23 4 Brothers Food Stores in nine counties, according to the Triad Business Journal.

“It was not an easy decision to sell the business, and we would like to thank our loyal employees and customers for their support over the years,” said Walter Beroth, president of Beroth Oil Co., according to the Journal. “We think Quality Oil with their similar customer service culture will be a great fit for many years to come.”

The 4 Brothers locations will undergo a brand change and operate as Quality Mart stores. However, Quality Oil said the store will continue to operate as usual, and both store employees and field staff will be retained.

“We have long admired the Beroth family and their operation and are excited about this acquisition,” said Graham Bennett, president of Quality Oil Co. “Both companies have outstanding core values and a dedication to maintaining quality service, professional employees and devotion to our customers.”

Quality Oil Co. was founded in 1929 and operates numerous Quality Mart convenience stores, Quality Plus gas houses and hotels located in various cities throughout the southeastern U.S. Its corporate headquarters are on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem, N.C.