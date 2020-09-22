RaceTrac Creates Augmented Reality Instagram Filter

Atlanta-based RaceTrac is bringing the fun of sports back to our fans this season with an augmented reality (AR) ‘Beat the Freeze’ Instagram Filter.

With only cardboard cut-outs in Truist Park this season, Atlanta Braves fans have been missing all of the in-game excitement, including watching fans attempt to ‘Beat The Freeze.’ But RaceTrac has a solution. Now, any fan can race The Freeze, right from their phone.

Available through Instagram Stories, any Atlanta Braves fans can now get the chance to race The Freeze for free merchandise, like Freeze-themed posters, t-shirts and more. Fans even have the chance to win free Swirl World frozen treat coupons redeemable exclusively at RaceTrac, all from the comfort and safety of their home (or phone). Check it out: http://bit.ly/FreezeFilter

“RaceTrac is known for having Whatever Gets You Going, and we know that now more than ever, people are looking for something to get them going — something to cheer on and be a part of,” says Jamie Miller, Executive Director of Marketing, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. “We are thrilled to bring RaceTrac’s Beat the Freeze race to fans’ phones to bring excitement back into their lives at a time when we could all use a pick-me-up.”

Fans will also have a unique opportunity to engage with The Freeze on social media, and they may even see their own clip of them racing The Freeze on his or RaceTrac’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Check out the videos RaceTrac has put together:

Teaser Long: https://youtu.be/t78PTcYjbS4

Hype: https://youtu.be/irce5r3mLpY

Launch: https://youtu.be/9sBjpqagyA8