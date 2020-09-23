Paqui Challenges Customers to Try the ‘World’s Hottest Chip’

Paqui Tortilla Chips, part of Amplify Snack Brands, announced the return of the Paqui #OneChipChallenge, encouraging spice lovers to try out the new, sweat-inducing recipe of the world’s hottest chip.

This year’s all-black, individually packaged tortilla chip stars the Carolina Reaper Pepper and packs a new punch from Scorpion Pepper and Sichuan Peppercorn.

For the first time in years the Paqui #OneChipChallenge is available at participating retail stores nationwide, including 7-Eleven and Kroger, and is available online at Paqui.com beginning Sept. 22, while supplies last.

“The #OneChipChallenge is back with a vengeance and ready to deliver a knockout with the addition of Sichuan Peppercorn, known for producing numbing and tingling sensations,” said Paqui Brand Manager Caitlin Moralic. “Because last year’s chips sold out in record time, we are especially excited to make it even easier for spice fanatics to try the new recipe by offering the #OneChipChallenge both online as well as in popular retail stores — giving fans the chance for instant gratification.”

Priced at $6.99, the 2020 #OneChipChallenge provides an all-new experience for #OneChipChallenge contenders of the past, but it has the same goal to (in)famously humble even the strongest of participants.

Each chip comes with a warning that those brave enough to take the challenge should either wear gloves or wash their hands with soap immediately after handling the chip and keep out of reach of children. Additionally, spice junkies may want to keep milk or ice cream nearby to help soothe mouths and stomachs.

Each #OneChipChallenge package contains a coupon to try one free bag of Paqui’s everyday chip flavors. The Paqui lineup of delicious and spicy chips can help train taste buds for the #OneChipChallenge, including Haunted Ghost Pepper, the spiciest of all.

Ranked from “spiciest to cheesiest,” Paqui flavors include:

Haunted Ghost Pepper: The spiciest and most popular flavor of Paqui’s lineup, these chips are freakin’ hot and contain a mix of Ghost Pepper, Cayenne Pepper and Chipotle Pepper.

Fiery Chile Limón: Known to pack a spicy punch from red chile peppers and a kick of lime, this chip is a dynamic mix of spicy and tart.

Jalapeño Tropicale: The perfect blend of sweet and heat with spicy jalapeños and a touch of pineapple.

Zesty Salsa Verde: One of the milder flavors, but this chip still has a kick with a combination of tangy tomatillos and smooth sour cream.

Mucho Nacho Cheese: Made with real cheddar and real spices, Mucho Nacho Cheese is a nacho lover’s dream and will satisfy cheesy tortilla chip cravings without artificial flavors and ingredients.

Paqui’s everyday chips are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Fans are encouraged to face off against the Reaper in the ring and share their Paqui #OneChipChallenge experience by tagging @paquichips on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok along with #OneChipChallenge. To make it extra spicy, Paqui encourages the bold to challenge their friends, enemies, or frenemies to also take the #OneChipChallenge.

Additionally, stay tuned and check out the special Paqui Hot Ones One Chip Challenge episode that airs Sept. 23 on First We Feast’s YouTube channel, featuring Lil Yachty trying the #OneChipChallenge.