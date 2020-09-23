Stripes, 7-Eleven Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With Laredo Taco Company Promotions

Located in select Stripes and 7-Eleven stores, Laredo Taco Company restaurants kicked off the monthlong Hispanic Heritage celebration with a free Q Taco offer on the Mexican Diez y Seis de Septiembre holiday, as well as an original video series throughout Hispanic Heritage month, which runs through Oct. 15.

On Sept. 16, the restaurant offered one free Q-Taco breakfast taco to each customer through its SMS program and social media channels. Known among regulars as the “local favorite,” the Q-Taco taco is filled with fresh-cracked eggs, potatoes, refried beans and shredded cheese.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants continue the cultural celebration with a new five-part video series on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Each episode features real Laredo Taco Company employees and showcases popular menu items. The first installment is a tribute to Hispanic Heritage hits social media with a new video to be released throughout the fall.

“We are excited to share Laredo Taco Company stories with our customers. Our first video showcases our team members, and what our restaurant brand stands for — tradition, heritage, and authentic food made from scratch, including our signature hand-rolled tortillas,” said Brad Williams, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President (Laredo Taco Company).”

Customers are encouraged to connect with Laredo Taco Company on social media to learn more about upcoming promotions, new store openings and more stories, “Made Right Here.”

Owned and operated by 7-Eleven Inc., Laredo Taco Company is an authentic Mexican quick-service restaurant with locations in more than 500 Stripes and 7-Eleven stores. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.