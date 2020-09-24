Wills Group Raises Over $153,000 at Fourth Annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic

Since March, the company has donated $500,000 through the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund to support regional food banks and nonprofit organizations as they address increased hunger and food insecurity.

Dash In’s parent company, La Plata, Md.-based Wills Group, raised more than $153,000 in support of the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund at its fourth annual Blackie Wills Golf Classic event.

This year’s Golf Classic, held on Sept. 14, took place at Turf Valley Resort in Ellicott City, Md. To ensure the health and well-being of guests, all activities followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Maryland Department of Health safety guidelines.

Since March 2020, the Wills Group has donated $500,000 through the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund to support regional food banks and nonprofit organizations as they address increased hunger and food insecurity as a result of COVID-19.

Funds raised at this year’s Blackie Wills Golf Classic event will help to support the Wills Group’s ongoing community engagement efforts to end childhood hunger, as well as respond to increased needs of children and families in local communities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our communities need us now more than ever. COVID-19 has shone a bright light on the disparities in our communities and the increased needs of our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Lock Wills, chairman, CEO and president of the Wills Group. “We are thankful for everyone who participated in this year’s golf classic and contributed to the Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund. These contributions will enable the Wills Group to continue our efforts to end childhood hunger.”

The Wills Group has nearly 300 retail locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Dash In, Splash In ECO Car Wash, and SMO Motor Fuels. A family-owned company since 1926 with expertise in convenience retailing, fuels marketing and commercial real estate, the Wills Group prides itself on keeping customers, employees and communities’ Lives in Motion.

The Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund was created in remembrance of the Wills Group President Julian Blacklock “Blackie” Wills and his commitment to giving back to local communities. Carrying on this tradition at the Wills Group, The Blackie Wills Community Leadership Fund actively reinvests in the community in order to help keep lives in motion and ensure people in need have opportunities to achieve their hopes and dreams.