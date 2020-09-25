7-Eleven Offers Free Pizza Through 7NOW Delivery App

"The only thing better than hot pizza is free hot pizza, and even better than that is free hot pizza delivered directly to your door within 30 minutes," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7-Eleven VP of digital and head of delivery.

7-Eleven is offering customers a free whole pizza when ordered through the 7NOW delivery app in participating markets to help loyal sports fans cheer on their teams and properly homegate.

The one-day-only free pizza offer goes live in the 7NOW app on Oct. 4, available for delivery or pickup. First-time 7NOW customers can use promo code SCORE50 to unlock $50 in delivery credit.

“The only thing better than hot pizza is free hot pizza, and even better than that is free hot pizza delivered directly to your door within 30 minutes,” said Raghu Mahadevan, Vice President of Digital and Head of Delivery. “For those who haven’t ever tried a delicious 7-Eleven pizza, or the 7NOW delivery app, this offer is the perfect time to enjoy a giant free sample on us, especially when homegating this sports season.”

Customers can order their pizza while supplies last for delivery or pay and order ahead for in-store pickup. Available in cheese, pepperoni and extreme meat, the oven-baked pizzas can be purchased with cut fruit, fresh-made green salads, and bone-in and boneless wings. In participating markets, customers over the age of 21 can also pair their pie with beer or wine.

“Our 7NOW delivery app has proven especially popular as people choose to order-in their favorite comfort foods and snacks not only while watching sports games, but also when working at home, helping kids with schoolwork or binge-watching Netflix,” said Mahadevan. “We at 7-Eleven want to make life easier and convenient any way we can.”

Now offered in approximately 1,300 cities, the 7NOW delivery app gives more than 60 million households in the United States access to thousands of items they may need or crave during the pandemic. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicine, snacks, sweet treats and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify “contactless delivery” when ordering.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the Apple App Store or the online website. To place an order for delivery or pickup, customers simply insert their address, add items to their cart, and check out. 7NOW delivery is available 24/7. Real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7–Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 71,100 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.