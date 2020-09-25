Decorative LED Lighting

LSI Industries has expanded its line of Abolite LED architectural luminaires for outdoor and indoor applications. Manufactured in America and made from heavy gauge spun galvanized steel or aluminum, these decorative new fixtures are available in a wide variety of styles, shapes and finishes to complement a myriad of designs. They feature upgraded light engines with outputs of 1,250, 1,500 and 1,700 lumens at color temperatures of 27K, 30K, 35K and 40K — producing the desired illumination for their intended applications. The new fixtures maintain the classic elegance of the Abolite product line while adding the energy-saving benefits of modern LED technology.

LSI Industries Inc.

www.lsi-industries.com