Love’s Supports CMN Hospitals Through National Coffee Day Promotion

Customers can reply to Love's social media posts on National Coffee Day with a photo of their Love's coffee, and Love's will donate an additional dollar to CMN Hospitals.

Love’s Travel Stops is celebrating National Coffee Day by offering customers any size coffee or hot beverage for $1 on Sept. 29.

Plus, when purchases are made through the Love’s Connect app, all proceeds go to Love’s annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign. My Love Rewards members can use a free drink refill credit for the purchase, and Love’s will donate $1 on their behalf.

“National Coffee Day is a great way to show our support for CMN Hospitals,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “We appreciate our customers who are so generous in helping sick and injured children across the country through our campaign.”

Drink options include:

Signature house or dark roast blend

Colombian or Brazilian blend

Pumpkin flavored coffee

Cinnabon, Pumpkin Spice or any cappuccino flavor

Hot tea

Love’s annual CMN Hospitals campaign ends Oct. 3. Customers can further support CMN Hospitals by Rounding Up the Change or donating any amount at the register.

Love’s operates more than 530 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 27,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 390 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.