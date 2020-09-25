Snack Pack Sauce

Bitchin’ Sauce is back-to-back winner of the Sofi Awards “Best Dip” category and the highest-rated product by 7-Eleven employees at the company’s two-day “show and taste” expo. Bitchin’ Sauce’s Saucy Snackers come with two different offerings — one for fresh baby carrots and one for the homemade tortilla chips. Saucy Snacker flavors include Original, creamy lemon and garlic, simple and satisfying; and Chipotle, the crowd pleaser, bold and smoky. Both are gluten-free, vegan, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher, with a suggested retail price of $3.99.

Bitchin’ Sauce

www.bitchinsauce.com